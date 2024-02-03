So everybody seems to be sick right now, right?

Everyone has a runny nose, or a cough, or a sore throat or they're run down, but no one seems to know what exactly they have.

Just the other weekend I was all out of sorts seemingly out of nowhere with aches, a sore throat, and fatigue.

Then, a day and a half later was up and about like nothing happened.

I even went as far as to take a COVID test just in case.

I didn't have it, however, a new report shows that COVID rates are on the rise again this winter, and the Garden State currently has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the country.

At this point, COVID-19 may seem like nothing more than an inconvenience to your busy lifestyle.

You'll be tired and run down for a few days, but after that, you'll be fine and will work twice as hard for a few days to catch up on what you missed.

COVID-19 is still one of the biggest reasons people are being admitted to hospitals, especially as we work through the winter months.

24/7 Tempo recently released a list of where COVID-19 infections are at a high and I'm sorry to say that New Jersey topped the list.

At the moment, Jersey has the 3rd highest COVID rates in the country just behind Massachusetts and New York.

New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Jan. 14-Jan. 20, 2024: 11.1 per 100,000 (1,027 total)

11.1 per 100,000 (1,027 total) COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,011.4 per 100,000 (25th highest)

2,011.4 per 100,000 (25th highest) COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 390.7 per 100,000 (16th highest)

390.7 per 100,000 (16th highest) Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 14.0% (the highest) ~24/7 Tempo

We have the highest positivity rate in the country and had some of the highest rates of infection this winter alone.

The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is no more, however, COVID is still a part of our world so be sure to take your vitamins and stay healthy New Jersey.