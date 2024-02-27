So let's all just admit it, every now and then when you're behind the wheel of your car you might speed a little.

Cue audible gasp.

Just last night my wife and I were driving down the Parkway and even though we were doing 70 in an area that's 65, people were flying right by us the whole trip.

Granted, any more I'll admit I'm a slow driver so you'll always find me in the right lane anyway.

According to The Zebra, one of the top insurance comparison sites in the country, getting pulled over for something like speeding can increase your insurance by nearly 70 percent!

And that's not even the worst of it.

These Six Tickets Are Some Of The Most Expensive You Can Get In NJ

No one wants to get pulled over, but it happens.

Not to brag but I've been pulled over 4 times in my life for speeding, and that's exactly why you'll typically find me driving in the right lane.

It just isn't worth it.

However, worse than speeding would be any of these six tickets which can cost you an arm and a leg, and seriously increase your insurance rates.

According to The Zebra these are six tickets you really want to avoid:

Leaving The Scene Of An Accident (Hit And Run) - $2,606 Racing - $2,530 DUI - $2,475 Refusal To Take A Chemical Test - $2,456 Reckless Driving - $2,417 Driving With A Suspended License - $2,415

What's even scarier than the cost of the ticket is the cost of your monthly insurance.

If you're convicted of a hit and run, you're monthly insurance rate could increase an extra $1,000 a month!

So drive safe out there New Jersey, and don't forget to use that blinker.

