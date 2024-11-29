How often do you go into a Wawa in Jersey, and while you're grabbing yourself a Shorti and a bag of chips you look over the lottery machine and think about buying a ticket?

For me, it's almost every time I go to a Wawa.

Get our free mobile app

Playing the lottery is one of my favorite impulse buys, whether it's scratch-offs, Cash 5 a Mega Millions, or Powerball I love the thrill of maybe striking it big.

Obviously the odds of winning are incredibly low, if not non existent, but that doesn't mean you can't win.

One woman who went into Wawa for a quick snack stopped and ended up walking out of the store as a millionaire just because she stopped and got herself a lottery ticket.

A Winning Lottery Ticket Was Sold In A Freehold, NJ Wawa

gas station with a red sign that says wawa, wawa winning lottery ticket Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

Thanks to a cash 5 ticket that matched all 5 numbers, someone who just went in for a cup of joe walked away with 1.3 Million Dollars.

This is the second winning cash 5 sold in Monmouth County in the past month, with another $685,092 ticket being sold on November 16th.

READ MORE: Toast City Diner Opens Its 5th NJ Location

According to APP, the Wawa that sold the winning ticket is located at 3309 Route 9 in Freehold, and they get a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Jersey seems to be a pretty lucky place when it comes to playing the lottery, if you recall, last year someone won a Billion dollar jackpot from a Shoprite in Neptune.

By the way, if you do ever win the lottery here's what experts say you should do first, and no, it's not buy the biggest yacht you can find!

These Are The Steps Experts Say To Take If You Win The Lottery After getting over the initial shock, Moneycrashers.com says you should do these things immediately if you win the lottery! Gallery Credit: Buehler