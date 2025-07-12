A case of Measles has been confirmed in Ocean County for the first time this year, and it has people worried.

Should You Be Worried About Measles If You’re Vaccinated?

If you're like me, you have a measles vaccination, and for the most part, don't have anything to worry about.

However, not everyone is vaccinated, and some newborns aren't old enough to be vaccinated for the disease, and that's where this can be scary.

If you don't know, measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread rapidly.

Measles Symptoms: What to Watch For

Signs and symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, and watery eyes, and there's also the tell-tale rash.

What Does the Measles Rash Look Like?

The rash consists of flat red spots that start on the face and spread down the neck and chest, and usually starts to show up 3-5 days after the first symptoms occur.

How Severe Can Measles Get?

In severe cases, Measles can cause blindness, brain damage, brain swelling, as well as breathing problems.

In severe cases, Measles can cause blindness, brain damage, brain swelling, as well as breathing problems.

When Was the Ocean County Measles Case Reported?

The case in Ocean County was confirmed on July 10th, according to APP, although no specific town is mentioned.

This isn't the first time measles has shown up in Jersey.

There was also a small outbreak in Bergen County that had us concerned as well.

The easiest way to prevent measles is to get your MMR vaccine, according to health officials, and if you do think you've come down with the disease, you should contact your healthcare professional immediately, as the disease is highly contagious.