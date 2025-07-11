Although Kingda Ka is no longer bringing thrills to adventure seekers in New Jersey and across the country, the story of the tallest roller coaster in the world still isn't quite yet over.

Kingda-Ka was introduced to the world in 2005, and quickly gained popularity being the tallest and second fastest roller coaster in the world.

Where Was Kingda Ka Located?

Situated at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, this coaster was the stuff of legends until it was demolished.

However, just because Kingda Ka is no longer roaring in Great Adventure, doesn't mean its story is quite over yet.

How Coaster Fans Are Saving Kingda Ka's Legacy

A group of coaster enthusiasts has a plan for the now-defunct coaster that involves moving the coaster 32 hours southwest to the great state of Texas.

Who Is Teal Team Six?

Calling themselves 'Teal Team Six, ' the crew at Coliwood Studios is honoring he remains of Kingda Ka by making the trip to take parts of the massive coaster to West Texas, so it can be put on display at the Rollercoaster Museum.

From New Jersey To Texas, The Adventure Begins

Teal Team Six is making a 5-day trip from Jackson, New Jersey, to Plainview, Texas, making a few fun stops along the way.

Once Teal Team Six reaches the Rollercoaster Museum, the front teal coaster of Kingda Ka, along with a piece of its track, will be on display for the coaster enthusiasts from all over the look at and learn about one of the greatest coasters on the planet.

According to APP, the team loaded the coaster onto a 25-foot box truck, and according to the Coliwood Studio Instagram Page, they're on day three of this massive journey.

This seems like such a great way to honor one of the most legendary coasters to ever grace the planet, and of course, New Jersey.