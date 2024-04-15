It looks like something new is getting ready to load at the House of Independents in Asbury Park this Summer.

At least that's what it looks like on Social Media.

House Of Independents In Asbury Park, NJ Has Been Closed

Last September, Asbury Park got a massive amount of rain which caused flooding throughout the city.

Sadly, the House of Independents fell victim to the flood waters and suffered enough damage that they would have to close.

But now it looks as though the House of Independents may rock once more.

House Of Independents Will Reopen This Summer In Asbury Park, NJ

The House of Independents recently posted a mysterious Instagram Photo featuring a neon green outline around a big capital H.

The caption read "See you this summer, House Of Independents 2.0 is now loading"

After a little more digging it looks like someone is helping the famous House of Independents get back on their feet.

House Of Independents Will Open Again Thanks To Concert Crave

One of the first concerts I ever saw when I moved to Jersey was at the House of Independents, and it remained one of my favorite spots to see a show up until it closed.

But according to APP, it looks like a company called Concert Crave has recently purchased the House of Independents and will help the venue reopen this summer.

Concert Crave is no stranger to Jersey, the company has helped promote shows and artists at the House of Independents in the past, as well as shows at the Starland Ballroom and the Wellmont Theatre.

This is some of the best news I've heard in a while, and can't wait to see a show in Asbury this summer!

