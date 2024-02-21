There's nothing quite like shopping at an Italian Market.

It's the best place to get fresh pasta, gourmet cheese, cannoli, and more, and soon a real authentic Italian Market is planning to open in the Mall at Short Hills.

And this place is going to be the real deal, seeing how it's a market that originally opened in Italy and now operates nine stores across the globe.

Not to say that Jersey doesn't already have its fair share of great Italian markets.

We've got awesome spots like Joe Leonoe's and of course, Livoti's Old World Market is really fun to shop at.

Livoti's Old World Italian MArket Photo Credit Google Maps loading...

By the way, Livoti's is getting ready to open its very first store in Ocean County.

More on that right here.

Eataly Is Opening Its Very First NJ Location At The Mall At Short Hills

As mentioned above, Eataly is a brand that got its start in Italy, so you know it's the real deal.

It operates nine locations across the globe, with the tenth location coming to the Garden State.

Eataly offers shoppers so much.

It'll have restaurants, pasta bars, cafes, meat and cheese counters, and even the delicious Italian treat gelato according to NJ.com.

Opening in the former Primo Mercato near the Bloomingdales at the Mall At Short Hills in Millburn the restaurant is set to open by the end of 2024, but there's no concrete opening date as of yet.

In addition to being a place to grab something to eat the store also offers Italian housewares, groceries, cooking items, and more.