Casino Pier Announces It’s Opening Weekend For All Of New Jersey To Enjoy
Despite the fact that we're currently working our way through our second snowstorm of 2024 there's a sure-fire sign that we are moving closer and closer to summer each and every day.
Granted, there's a lot to do at the Jersey Shore in the winter, so there's no need to want to rush through it.
For example, we have the Polar Plunge coming up at the end of February which is such an amazing and fun event that fills the island with excitement.
Learn more on Seaside Heights' Polar Plunge right here.
You can also enjoy spending some time at Lucky Leo's play skee ball or grabbing a drink from any of the great bars that remain open year-round.
That being said, there's nothing better than summertime at the Jersey Shore, and we're seeing a sure-fire sign that we are inching our way closer and closer to warm days and fun nights.
Casino Pier In Seaside Heights, NJ Announces It's Opening Date For The 2024 Season
Casino Pier has seen a lot of changes over the years but one thing remains the same; when this pier opens it's like the unofficial start to summer.
And over the winter Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach have been hard at work prepping for the summer of 2024.
For example, Breakwater Beach is getting ready to open a brand new slide this summer, replacing the long-standing Minute-Man slide.
And now we know when Casino Pier plans to open for the 2024 season!
According to the Casino Pier Facebook page, they are aiming for an opening weekend of March 23rd and 24th, weather permitting and we can't wait!
In the meantime, we'll just have to enjoy snow on the beach.
