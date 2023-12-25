Winter is just around the corner, and although we may not be looking forward to the cold temperatures, we can look forward to visiting some cozy winter towns.

A cozy winter town in my opinion is one that has a quaint downtown area, cozy little cafes to grab a cup of coffee in, and is just all-around relaxing to be in even with winter raging on.

Jersey is home to a lot of great cozy little towns in the winter.

In fact, Asbury Park is regarded as one of the Jersey Shore's coziest winter towns, you can read more about that right here.

But let's say this year you're looking for a truly cozy experience here in Jersey this winter, then you're going to want to visit the two New Jersey towns that made the list of coziest winter towns in the entire country.

These Two New Jersey Towns Are Among The Best Winter Towns In America

One town that made the list is no stranger to accolades like this, according to My Dating Advisor, Cape May New Jersey is one of the best little towns to visit in the winter.

And it makes sense, Cape May is home to tons of great little cafes, and hidden gems, and honestly walking the beaches of South Jersey when the air is a little on the brisk side is the best.

Jersey's other best tinter town according to My Dating Advisor was a little surprising, but a good choice still.

Clinton New Jersey.

Clinton is well known for its Red Mill and is also a great small town with lots of fun stuff to do in the winter.

You can grab a cup of coffee at the Stone Bean and then go check out the Hunterdon Art Museum or you can just check out Clinton's amazing downtown area.

What's your favorite place to visit in the winter in Jersey?