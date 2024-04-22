There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but one town in particular is getting some serious accolades as one of the best places in the entire country to call home.

And it's not really a surprise, it's a town that's regularly called one of Jersey's best little towns in Jersey.

What NJ Town Is Being Called One Of The Best In America To Live?

As I mentioned, Jersey has a lot of great places to live.

For example, my wife and I are getting ready to move to Ocean Gate after falling in love with the small beach community a few months after moving to Jersey.

And of course, we have places like Asbury Park, Little Egg Harbor Township, and Lambertville that make Jersey truly unique.

But, according to APP, Metuchen in Middlesex County was ranked among one of the top 50 best places to live in.

Why Is Metuchen, NJ Being Called One Of America's Best Towns To Live In?

It's for a few reasons.

Firstly, Metuchen is located just a hop skip from the Big Apple so it's ideal for people who work in New York but don't want to pay to live in New York.

It's got a fantastic downtown area that's always growing and has something fun going on, and according to APP Metuchen is so great due to its "uniqueness, resilience, and thriving economy."

Do you agree with this pick for the best town in NJ? Or do you have another place you think should claim that honor?

By the way, Jersey does have its fair share of amazing small towns.