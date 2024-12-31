New Jersey is chock full of cool little towns that are well worth a day trip and a visit.

It's what makes our state so unique; we have big city's, pristine beaches, and tons of forests and woods to explore but we also have so many small towns that have their own vibe and feel.

For example, there's Metuchen New Jersey.

It's just a short drive from the Big Apple, but it has a truly unique small-town vibe.

In fact, Metuchen was recently ranked as having one of the best Main Streets in America, more on that right here.

There are also fun little towns like Allentown, and Clinton, and downtown Point Pleasant is a great spot to walk around as well.

You also can't talk about Jersey's best small towns without mentioning Cape May; it's regularly voted as one of the best places not just in Jersy to visit, but the entire country.

Believe it or not though, Cape May was not the town that the travel experts at HGTV selected as Jersey's best small town.

New Jersey's Best Small Town For 2024 Has Been Revealed

Located just off the Deleware River and founded over 300 years ago, this small town has just about 4,000 residents and is considered the antique capital of New Jersey.

According to HGTV, Lambertville is one of the best small towns in the entire country!

You can spend a day antiquing, hiking on trails near the Deleware River, shopping, dining, and taking in the sights and sounds of the cool little town.

