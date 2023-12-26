New Jersey is home to a lot of picture-perfect little towns from Point Pleasant to Allentown to Frenchtown and Lambertville, there's a lot to explore in Jersey.

But when a national publication claims to have found Jersey's 7 most picture-perfect towns, you're ears prick up a little bit.

Especially since in Jersey, everyone is very opinionated about which town is better than another town.

What 7 New Jersey Towns Are Being Called The State's Most Picture Perfect?

That's right, 7 towns in Jersey are being called the most picture-perfect in the state according to World Atlas.

main street, downtown Photo by Cody Silver on Unsplash loading...

#7. Swedesboro New Jersey

Founded in the 1600s as a New Sweden colony, this town has some fantastic architecture and a wonderful small-town vibe.

#6. South Orange New Jersey

Founded nearly 350 years ago, it's one of the first places settlers lived in Jersey according to World Atlas.

#5. Morristown New Jersey

Morristown regularly ranks as one of the best towns in Jersey. It has a fun and exciting little downtown, it's chock full of history, and if housing prices didn't cost an arm and a leg, I'd move there myself!

morristown, picture perfect town Photo by Mac Glassford on Unsplash loading...

#4. Cranbury New Jersey

In addition to being the home of one of Jersey's most haunted restaurants, the Cranbury Inn, this town is also a preserved historic town with many homes and buildings clocking in at several hundred years old.

#3. Chatham New Jersey

World Atlas is calling Chatham one of Jersey's most charming towns with gorgeous homes.

It's also one of the most wealthy communities in the state of New Jersey.

#2. Cape May New Jersey

cape may new jersey, best towns in new jersey Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

Of course, World Atlas had to include at least one town along the Jersey Shore and Cape May is a great choice.

With its gorgeous Victorian homes, historic buildings, and amazingly quaint downtown area Cape May is perfect for a day trip or a whole vacation!

#1. Burlington New Jersey

If you want history, this is where you'll get it.

Burlington, in addition to being a cute little town, was once visited by Ben Franklin and Ulysses S. Grant.

It's a town filled with fun and eclectic shops according to World Atlas, and is a must-visit if you're looking for a fun Jersey day trip.