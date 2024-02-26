So let's talk about hole-in-the-wall restaurants; those small greasy spoon kind of places that make some pretty amazing food.

Would you believe me if I told you one of Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants was actually located in Indiana and not the Garden State?

It may sound crazy but it's true.

All the time we see these lists going around of the best this, or the best that in each state.

A lot of the time too, at least for me, it opens my eyes to a restaurant or destination in Jersey that I may not have heard of before.

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash loading...

Of course, some of my favorite lists to check out are food lists; best burger in the state, best diner in the state, etc. so when a site claims to know Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant, I'm all in.

What Is Jersey's Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant?

I was only half joking when I said Jersey's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is in Indiana!

Love Food reports that there's a diner in Plainfield Indiana called the Oasis Diner.

It's known for its classic diner dishes, and fun vintage decor, and the coolest part is that the diner itself was constructed in New Jersey in 1954, then shipped to Indiana.

oasisi diner indiana, nj hole in the wall restaurants Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

So technically, Jersey has a hole-in-the-wall spot in Indiana, and of course, a restaurant that's actually located in the Garden State made the list too.

According to Love Food, you'll have to make the trip to Kenilworth to check out American Melts.

The unsuspecting building houses a build-your-own grilled cheese restaurant that'll leave you full, satisfied, and wanting more.

American Melts, restaurants in Kenilworth, grilled cheese places in nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

And honestly, with all of the diners, cafes, and breakfast spots in Jersey that could have made the list it's pretty cool to see something like a grilled cheese stand get recognition.

