Proof That New Jersey Has The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In The Country
New Jersey has basically ruined breakfast foods for me, so thanks a lot for that.
What I mean by that is that breakfast foods in New Jersey are so good that any time I get my "usual" when I travel, it pales in comparison and just leaves me disappointed.
In Jersey, my usual is a Pork Roll egg and cheese on a hard roll, no salt, no pepper, no ketchup.
I'm simple.
Where To Get The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In New Jersey
This is a pretty big question, and there are a lot of answers.
Personally, I'm a big fan of Ryan's Deli in Seaside Heights it's close to my apartment and the people that run that place are good people.
Luigi's Deli in Toms River also serves a pretty legendary breakfast sandwich, and so does JT's Bagel Hut in Forked River.
New Jersey Has The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In The Country.
As I mentioned above, breakfast sandwiches have basically been ruined for me thanks to living in New Jersey because they are just so delicious.
When you get a breakfast sandwich anywhere else, it's just a letdown.
Case in point; this past weekend I was in Boston for a wedding.
The City was great, the trip was fun but you couldn't get a good breakfast sandwich to save your life!
I mean sure it fit the bill that it was on a bagel, had bacon an egg, and some cheese but it was just sad.
When you get a breakfast sandwich in Jersey it's piled high with meat, the cheese is flowing freely and there's just nothing else quite like a hard roll.