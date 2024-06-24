This Quaint Jersey Shore Town Ranks One of the Most Peaceful Towns in the US

I feel like I'm constantly writing about small towns in Jersey.

And that's fine by me, I mean there are so many different little towns to explore that you'll never run out of fun day trips.

Just the other day I told you about a small New Jersey town that featured one of the coolest parks in the state.

A while back I helped you plan a day trip to one of Jersey's friendliest small towns.

Your itinerary included a cool arcade, and a great local spot for lunch, and I even told you were to get a dollar slice.

But let's say you're really looking for some peace and quiet, a small town that you can go to that's near the Jersey Shore, but tucked away from all the hustle and bustle.

Believe it or not, this place does in fact exist.

Now, there are some truly peaceful little towns along the Jersey Shore.

Lavallete, Point Pleasant, and Lake Como all immediately come to mind.

However, one Jersey Shore beach town was recently recognized as one of the most peaceful towns not just in the state, but in the whole country!

It's a beach town that's located a few miles outside of Asbury Park and has less than 500 year-round residents.

The town is home to a great steakhouse called the Butcher's Steakhouse which you can enjoy while soaking up some peace and quiet.

The town also has its own residential historic district!

According to Only In Your State, Allenhurst New Jersey is one of the most peaceful towns not just in Jersey to live in, but in the entire country.

Now, that peace of mind comes with a price as a lot of the homes for sale in Allenhurst are over seven figures, but hey, you get what you pay for!