Another day, another closure coming to the Garden State, and once again, it's a small, locally owned business that is loved by the surrounding community.

Recent New Jersey Closures Continue To Rise

We've seen a huge increase in closures in New Jersey over the past couple of weeks.

Arnolds Deli in Wildwood, NJ, announced that it's closing its doors in December.

The Windjammer in Somers Point also suddenly closed a few weeks ago, seemingly out of nowhere.

Even Big Dogs Cafe in Bayville suddenly shuttered its doors, and has already been replaced by a new Colombian Restaurant off Route 9.

Beloved Hobby Shop Prepares To Close

And now, it looks like a beloved local hobby shop is getting ready to close its doors for good, after serving the community for nearly 40 years.

The Nostalgia Of Local Hobby Stores

When I was a kid, I loved my local hobby shop; I was a regular, picking up modeling supplies, model train parts, and just looking around at all the cool stuff they had on display.

Nowadays, local hobby shops are a dying breed thanks to big box stores, but there are still a few holdouts around Jersey.

Places like Nicholas Smith's Trains and Toys, the Hobby Shop in Aberdeen, and Hobby Town, just to name a few.

AAA Hobbies And Crafts To Close In 2026

Sadly, according to NJ.com, one popular local hobby shop is closing its doors for good next year.

AAA Hobbies and Crafts in Camden County has made the announcement that 2026 will be its last year in business.

Owners Alan and Michael Bass thanked the community for its 4 decades of business, and mentioned that whoever takes over the location after them maintains the same commitment to hobbying as they have.

No Official Reason For The Closure

No concrete reason was given for the closure; outside of that, it was a family decision, and it was time to move on to the next chapter.