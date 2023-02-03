Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Feb. 3

By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman SSN Contributors

JACKSON LIBERTY WINS A NON-DIVISIONAL GAME AGAINST BRICK AS SENIOR ARI BROUGHTON SCORES HER 1,000TH POINT.

Jackson Liberty defense took it up a notch in the 4th quarter, holding Brick Township to one point and outscored them 15-1 on way to a 42-26 victory. Senior Ari Broughton, who needed 18 points to score 1,000, scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help the Lions pull out the win.

Photo by Sarah Hayek

Broughton has been able to make an impact since her freshman year, scoring 232 points and grabbing 284 rebounds. She was a part of the Jackson Liberty team that won their first state playoff game that year. The last two seasons she became the leader of the team on both ends of the court. Last season she led the team in scoring, rebounding, blocks, steals and assists.

“I have been dreaming about this since freshman year,” Broughton said. “It is just surreal and my team really connects and we have a great bond which pushes us to work for each other.”

It was a tale of two halves for Brick Township. The first half they shot the ball well, hitting four 3-pointers compared to one in the second half. Jackson Liberty’s defense held Brick Township to 8 points in the second half. Sophomore Riley Nausedas scored all 8 of her points in the 1st quarter and sophomore Madalynn Dougherty scored 6 out of her 9 points in the 2nd quarter for the Lady Dragons.

“I told them when we came out of halftime that if we are to win this game it had to be on the defensive end,” Jackson Liberty coach Dana Young said. “I think all year on the defensive end we have been solid, we have been struggling scoring and in order to win we need to keep the scores low”

The Lions also got a big game out of senior Mya Rosario, who finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds. Rosario has been a nice return to Jackson Liberty’s roster after switching to wrestling her junior year. She made the SCT finals last year in the 132-pound weight division. This season she is second in scoring for the Lions.

Jackson Liberty's season started off slow, losing 7 out of their first 9 games. They also lost one of the team leaders, junior Chelsea Lavezzo, to an ACL injury opening night after she scored 25 points in the victory. They have won 7 out of their last 11 games and have been moving up in the Central Jersey Group 3 standings, sitting currently 8th in power points.

“It stunk losing Chelsea and that was 25 points a game right there and someone to bring the ball up,” Young said. “We had our freshman Sam Grueiro step up and Mya Rosario coming back after wrestling last year and everything has been team oriented. They have been playing better as the season has gone on.”

Non-Divisional

Wall (7-11) 56 vs Middletown South (8-11) 26

Wall picked up a non-divisional win behind sophomore Marisa Amitie’s double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Maxine Erlanger added 10 points for Wall. Middletown South was led by junior Erin Mayerhofer with 12 points.

Point Boro (5-14) 48 vs Point Beach (16-3) 37

Point Boro won the battle of Point Pleasant with sophomore Vanessa Haas leading the way with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Emily Marinelli added 10 points in the victory. Sophomore Erin Frauenheim led Point Beach with 14 points, shooting 10 of 14 from the foul line.

Keansburg (11-5) 43 vs Lakewood (0-16) 15|

Seniors Scarlet Oliva, who scored 16 points and Madison Fernandez, who scored 10 points, led Keansburg to their 11th victory of the season, which beats last year's win total. Lakewood was led by senior Wendi Cinto with 6 points.

