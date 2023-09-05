Son tries to set dad’s Toms River, NJ house on fire, cops say

🔥 A homeowner said his son broke into his house and stole a laptop

🔥 A fire appeared to have been set in the living room

🔥 John Voltolino Jr., 45, was found hiding in the woods

TOMS RIVER— A man stole a laptop from his father and then tried to set his house on fire late Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police were called to a house on Sun Valley Road in Toms River after the homeowner said his son, John Voltolino Jr., 45, had broken in around 5 p.m. Officers found a broken window in the bathroom and blood all over the house.

There was also a strong smell of gasoline in the house, a fire in the living room that had been put out and a gasoline container.

Investigators determined that Voltolino broke into the house and set a fire using an open flame, paper towels and gasoline from the can. He also broke into the house and took the laptop,according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Voltolino Jr. was discovered in a wooded area behind the residence and charged with burglary and theft. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

