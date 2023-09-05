RECALL: Plastic pieces in frozen chicken meals

🔴 Plastic pieces may be contaminating runs of a popular frozen entree

More than 245,000 pounds of frozen meals are being recalled for potential contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the product in question was shipped to retail locations nationwide and was also sold online.

USDA announced over the holiday weekend that Conagra Brands is recalling certain runs of its "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal" entree. The entrees were produced on June 20, July 11, and July 17.

The products may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic," according to officials.

The problem was discovered when Conagra notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received a consumer complaint that resulted in an oral injury. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness related to the frozen entree.

Chances are, some of the recalled products are already in consumers' freezers. People who've bought the chicken strips meal are encouraged not to consume it — the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following product is subject to recall:

⚫ 8.9-ounce carton of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal with:

⚫ "Best if used by dates" of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 01, 2025, or Jan. 07, 2025, and

⚫ Lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820, and

⚫ "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the package

