What happened? NJ helicopter crash investigators seek witnesses, video

🚨 Investigators are looking for video, eyewitness accounts of helicopter crash

🚨 The pilot was identified as Israeli pilot Josef-RamYitzhak

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Investigators are looking for eyewitness accounts and video of the helicopter that crashed in the area where the Millstone River and Carnegie Lake meet near the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

The Robinson R-22 helicopter took off from Princeton Airport at 3:12 p.m. Thursday and flew east. Pilot Josef-Ram Yitzhak soon lost control when the helicopter was around 800 feet above ground.

Kingston Fire Capt. Chuck Pisano said he saw the helicopter descend and called for help.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said that residents in the Kingston section of South Brunswick, Princeton, Montgomery, and Franklin who may have been away for the holiday weekend should check their security footage.

The wreckage of the plane was removed Saturday and was taken to a hangar in Delaware.

Helicopter is removed from water in South Brunswick Helicopter is removed from water in South Brunswick (South Brunswick police) loading...

Praise for quick handling of remains

South Brunswick Deputy POLICE Chief Jim Ryan received props for his handling of the crash scene when it was discovered the pilot was an Israeli citizen. Ryan told The Lakewood Scoop that Yitzhak's body was recovered within 15 minutes of the crash along with his Israeli identification card.

Ryan said he posted an officer to guard Yitzhak's body. Hayducka advised Ryan to contact Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, a Chabad rabbi who is also the police department's chaplain, as well as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Carlebach was at the crash scene and began arrangements to retrieve Yitzhak's body for burial. Jewish belief requires burial to take place within 24 hours of death. He told the Scoop everyone involved was respectful and helpful.

The plane was removed from the water on Saturday.

