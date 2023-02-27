Get our free mobile app

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- Wrestling was always second for Torey Falkinburg. Even though he wrestled throughout middle school, football was his first love. That changed when a series of shoulder injuries ignited a new dedication to wrestling.

"Growing up, wrestling was always my second sport to football and I didn't really take it seriously until sophomore year," Falkinburg said. "Then I tore both my shoulders, first one freshman year, second one summer going into my junior year. I thought about playing football against all these big kids. Wrestling is not easier on your shoulders, but it was just better for me. I started taking wrestling much more seriously."

Falkinburg did not give up football but wrestling was now a much bigger part of his life. He started going to Shore Thing Wrestling Club, was more diligent with his diet, and did whatever he could to improve as quickly as possible.

"My biggest regret is not going to club earlier, but with the time I've had, I've put in so much work," Falkinburg said. "It feels great, surreal, but I know I belong here."

For the first time since 2017, the Manasquan singlet will be inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City after Falkinburg placed fourth at 132 pounds to qualify for the state tournament. After becoming the first Manasquan wrestler to reach the Region 6 semifinals in many years, Falkinburg shook off a loss to Brick Memorial's Anthony Santaniello to defeat Ocean's Boomer Volek, 4-2 in the consolation semifinals, to officially qualify for the NJSIAA State Championships.

"It still kinda hasn't hit me. It probably will when I'm warming up in Boardwalk Hall," Falkinburg said. "I want to forget about that semifinal match and the blood round was obviously nerve-wracking, but I remember last week when I beat that kid (Volek, in the District 21 Tournament). When he took me down and it was 2-0 and I thought back to that."

Robert Badders Robert Badders loading...

Falkinburg wrestled sparingly as a freshman, compiling a 6-4 record at 126 pounds for a Manasquan program struggling to field a full lineup. His sophomore season was the Covid-altered 2021 season that was pushed back to the spring and had a limited schedule. He went 8-6 competing at 132 pounds. His breakout season came as a junior when he went 26-9 and finished third at the District 21 Tournament. He lost his first match at regions, but that only left him wanting more.

The turning point came at this season's Shore Conference Tournament when Falkinburg reached the 132-pound semifinals as the No. 11 seed. He defeated Middletown North returning state qualifier Justin Fearon, 10-3, in the pre-quarterfinals and then upset Manalapan's Vincent DePierro, the No. 3 seed, 9-4. He lost to Howell's Giovanni Scafidi in the semifinals, then lost his next two bouts to finish sixth. And while he didn't end the tournament the way he wanted, earning a medal in a weight class that featured multiple state qualifiers let him know he could compete at that level.

"Torey is a product of doing everything the right way," said Manasquan head coach Justin Barowski. "He has no doubts in his mind going into big matches. He trains hard, diets the right way, and has a confidence in himself which I've seen grow over the last month. I think the Shore Conference Tournament really validated to himself how good he is and we've seen his confidence skyrocket since then."

Manasquan's program is growing under Barowski, a former region champion at Point Beach who is in his third season as Warriors' head coach. After not having a winning season since 2006, Manasquan had back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 before going 12-12 this year. Falkinburg has been a major part of that rebirth and this year is the only senior in the entire program.

"He is everything you want in a wrestler and I'm going to miss him next year," Barowski said. "I wanted this so bad for him because of how good of a kid he is and how hard he works. I know how bad he wanted to get to Atlantic City."

"And he's a good role model. The little kids in our rec program look up to him like he's a superhero. He carries himself with pride and he loves Manasquan."

No matter how next weekend unfolds, Falkinburg will end his high school career at a venue he's dreamed of wrestling at.

Boardwalk Hall.

"I'm just going to let it fly and see how far I can make it."

Ocean's James Farina responds to adversity

The scene that unfolded on Friday night of the Region 6 Tournament during the 144-pound quarterfinals was unfortunate, to say the least. What was ruled an illegal slam on the mat resulted in the disqualification of Ocean Township junior James Farina and an injury that ended the season of Point Boro senior Sam Scaturro, who was unable to complete on Saturday and had to forfeit out of the tournament.

Farina was eyeing a trip to the region final and a rematch with CBA's Julian George. The two had met in the District 21 final with George, a returning state finalist, eking out a 3-1 victory. Instead, Farina was bounced to the wrestleback round. While the drama surrounding the resolution of the bout lingered well into the evening, Farina had no choice but to get over it quickly.

Robert Badders Robert Badders loading...

RELATED: No. 2 seed DQ'd over illegal slam at Region 6

"I knew there was nothing I could do about the call, all I could do was focus on the next day," Farina said after placing third in the Region 6 Tournament to qualify for the state tournament for the third time. "After the match, I was mad for about five minutes but I realized there was nothing I could do. I just kept my focus on the next match."

Farina ripped through the wrestleback round to place third and reach the state tournament for the third straight season, winning two bouts by fall and another by major decision. He needed just 48 seconds to pin Robbinsville's Alex Messinger in the wrestleback quarterfinals and then won by 12-1 major decision over Colts Neck's Tyler Russ to lock up a state tournament berth. In the third-place bout, Farina pinned Freehold Township's Liam Flanigan in 3:19.

"I learned that maybe my mental strength is better than I thought," Farina said. "I'm excited for next week. My goal is to get on the podium."

Other highlights from the wrestlebacks:

Brick Memorial freshman Michael Napolitano came from the No. 7 seed to finish third at 106 pounds. After losing in the quarterfinals to Point Boro's Joey DeAngelo he avenged three losses by defeating Northern Burlington's Rocco Giangeruso, Jackson Liberty's Armani McCann, and Jackson Memorial's Joseph Weikel, the latter of whom had defeated him twice during the season.

Jackson Liberty freshman Tucker Pazinko also came from the No. 7 seed to finish third. He was defeated by CBA's Tyler Venet, 7-0, in the 120-pound quarterfinals but rebounded with a pin over Monroe's Joshua Shumsky, a 5-3 win over Long Branch's James Renna in the blood round, and then a 34-second pin over Northern Burlington's Galiano Zeppadoro in the third-place bout.

Toms River North's Joe Dolci placed third at 132 pounds to make his second straight trip to the state tournament and give the Mariners a state qualifier for the seventh straight season.

Point Boro's Nate Fletcher rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the first period to win 7-5 in sudden victory over Toms River North's Tristan Pedre in the blood round at 138 pounds. A stalling warning on Pedre in the second period set the stage for a wild third period in which Fletcher chose the top position to begin the period and forced Pedre into three stalling calls and five penalty points that tied the match 5-5. Fletcher secured the winning takedown with 28 seconds left in overtime to clinch a state tournament berth.

Howell's Gavin Merkel was another No. 7 seed to place in the top four and qualify for the state tournament. He pinned the No. 2 seed, Jackson Liberty's Max Bandelt, in the 157-pound quarterfinals and, after a loss to Point Boro's Jack Thompson in the semifinals, pinned Northern Burlington's Jack Rosta in the blood round. Merkel placed fourth.

Brick Memorial freshman Trey Tallmadge scored a takedown at the buzzer to defeat Colts Neck's Joe Layton, 5-4, in the blood round at 165 pounds. Tallmadge, the younger brother of two-time state champion Evan Tallmadge, finished fourth. He was seeded eighth.

Long Branch freshman Tornick Kajaia finished third at 175 pounds to become the Green Wave's first freshman state qualifier since Ryan Zimmerman in 2017.

Referee Mike Rossi raises the arm of Brick Memorial freshman Trey Tallmadge after he secured a buzzer-beating takedown to defeat Colts Neck's Joe Layton, 5-4 in the 165-pound blood round, during the 2023 NJSIAA Region 6 Wrestling Tournament at Jackson Liberty High School. (Photo credit: Robert Badders). Referee Mike Rossi raises the arm of Brick Memorial freshman Trey Tallmadge after he secured a buzzer-beating takedown to defeat Colts Neck's Joe Layton, 5-4 in the 165-pound blood round, during the 2023 NJSIAA Region 6 Wrestling Tournament at Jackson Liberty High School. (Photo credit: Robert Badders). loading...

REGION 6, at Jackson Liberty

Consolation results

Third Place

106: Michael Napolitano (Brick Memorial) 19-9 won by decision over Joseph Weikel (Jackson Memorial Hs) 25-11 (Dec 2-0)

113: Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro) 31-6 won by fall over Charles Case (Allentown) 36-3 (Fall 1:27)

120: Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty) 28-9 won by fall over Galiano Zeppadoro (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 26-7 (Fall 0:34)

126: Anthony Viscido (Robbinsville) 32-2 won by decision over Alexander Grant (Freehold Township) 28-8 (Dec 5-1)

132: Joe Dolci (Toms River North) 32-9 won by decision over Torey Falkinburg (Manasquan) 33-10 (Dec 7-6)

138: Angelo Messina (Freehold Borough) 34-3 won by fall over Nate Fletcher (Point Pleasant Boro) 29-9 (Fall 3:41)

144: James Farina (Ocean Township) 32-4 won by fall over Liam Flanigan (Freehold Township) 27-8 (Fall 3:19)

150: Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial Hs) 16-2 won by decision over Mason Pirnik (Brick Memorial) 16-12 (Dec 9-4)

157: Nicholas Franzen (Notre Dame) 39-4 won by decision over Gavin Merkel (Howell) 26-10 (Dec 5-2)

165: Joesph Berryman (Freehold Borough) 27-9 won by fall over Trey Tallmadge (Brick Memorial) 16-10 (Fall 1:52)

175: Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch) 25-14 won by major decision over Richard Esterly (Robbinsville) 33-4 (MD 10-2)

190: Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial) 23-9 won by fall over Aidan Harrington (Freehold Township) 28-11 (Fall 1:25)

215: Justin Krosnicki (Jackson Memorial Hs) 11-8 won by decision over Nicholas Benjamino (Freehold Township) 31-9 (Dec 10-6)

285: Luis Valente (Jackson Liberty) 24-13 won by decision over Jacob Howland (Hamilton West) 29-3 (Dec 7-3)

Fifth Place

106: Armani McCann (Jackson Liberty) 24-11 won by fall over Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 26-11 (Fall 5:22)

113: Gavin Martin (Brick Memorial) 20-11 won by tech fall over Sam Sheridan (Freehold Borough) 21-16 (TF-1.5 3:40 (17-1))

120: James Renna (Long Branch) 26-14 won by decision over Luis Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 23-18 (Dec 14-7)

126: Peter Abline (Jackson Liberty) 22-13 won by decision over Jonathan Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 24-14 (Dec 9-5)

132: Michael Volek (Ocean Township) 31-8 won by fall over Nikko Rucci (Jackson Memorial Hs) 16-20 (Fall 5:04)

138: Tristan Pedre (Toms River North) 27-12 won by major decision over JJ Machnik (Howell) 27-12 (MD 13-1)

144: Tyler Russ (Colts Neck) 27-7 won by forfeit over Sam Scaturro (Point Pleasant Boro) 15-12 (For.)

150: Jordan Ayyash (Jackson Liberty) 26-12 won by forfeit over Logan Smith (Long Branch) 22-11 (For.)

157: Jack Rosta (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 25-12 won by forfeit over Maximus Bandelt (Jackson Liberty) 20-8 (For.)

165: Julien DeLorenzo (Bordentown Regional/Florence Township) 27-10 won by forfeit over Joe Layton (Colts Neck) 25-7 (For.)

175: Gavin Dwyer (Ewing) 29-12 won by decision over Dontae Bryan (Hamilton West) 26-7 (Dec 4-3)

190: Amir Shakhnavazov (Colts Neck) 26-10 won by decision over Peter Grippo (Christian Brothers Academy) 13-18 (Dec 4-0)

215: Pasquale Stanco (Allentown) 28-10 won by fall over Dane Colfer (Howell) 14-8 (Fall 3:23)

285: Thomas Richards (Howell) 27-12 won by fall over Mark Godsil (Long Branch) 24-14 (Fall 4:55)

Wrestleback Semifinals (Winners qualify for state tournament)

106

Joseph Weikel (Jackson Memorial Hs) 25-10 won by decision over Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 26-10 (Dec 12-5)

Michael Napolitano (Brick Memorial) 18-9 won by decision over Armani McCann (Jackson Liberty) 23-11 (Dec 5-2)

113

Frankie Burgio (Point Pleasant Boro) 30-6 won by fall over Gavin Martin (Brick Memorial) 19-11 (Fall 1:59)

Charles Case (Allentown) 36-2 won by fall over Sam Sheridan (Freehold Borough) 21-15 (Fall 4:36)

120

Galiano Zeppadoro (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 26-6 won by major decision over Luis Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 23-17 (MD 13-0)

Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty) 27-9 won by decision over James Renna (Long Branch) 25-14 (Dec 5-3)

126

Galiano Zeppadoro (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 26-6 won by major decision over Luis Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 23-17 (MD 13-0)

Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty) 27-9 won by decision over James Renna (Long Branch) 25-14 (Dec 5-3)

132

Joe Dolci (Toms River North) 31-9 won by tech fall over Nikko Rucci (Jackson Memorial Hs) 16-19 (TF-1.5 5:14 (17-2))

Torey Falkinburg (Manasquan) 33-9 won by decision over Michael Volek (Ocean Township) 30-8 (Dec 4-2)

138

Angelo Messina (Freehold Borough) 33-3 won by fall over JJ Machnik (Howell) 27-11 (Fall 3:22)

Nate Fletcher (Point Pleasant Boro) 29-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Tristan Pedre (Toms River North) 26-12 (SV-1 7-5)

144

Liam Flanigan (Freehold Township) 27-7 won by forfeit over Sam Scaturro (Point Pleasant Boro) 15-11 (For.)

James Farina (Ocean Township) 31-4 won by major decision over Tyler Russ (Colts Neck) 26-7 (MD 12-1)

150

Cael Huxford (Jackson Memorial Hs) 15-2 won by decision over Jordan Ayyash (Jackson Liberty) 25-12 (Dec 8-2)

Mason Pirnik (Brick Memorial) 16-11 won by decision over Logan Smith (Long Branch) 22-10 (Dec 5-2)

157

Gavin Merkel (Howell) 26-9 won by fall over Jack Rosta (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 24-12 (Fall 3:28)

Nicholas Franzen (Notre Dame) 38-4 won by fall over Maximus Bandelt (Jackson Liberty) 20-7 (Fall 3:14)

165

Joesph Berryman (Freehold Borough) 26-9 won by fall over Julien DeLorenzo (Bordentown Regional/Florence Township) 26-10 (Fall 1:15)

Trey Tallmadge (Brick Memorial) 16-9 won by decision over Joe Layton (Colts Neck) 25-6 (Dec 5-4)

175

Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch) 24-14 won by decision over Gavin Dwyer (Ewing) 28-12 (Dec 13-6)

Richard Esterly (Robbinsville) 33-3 won by decision over Dontae Bryan (Hamilton West) 26-6 (Dec 4-0)

190

Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial) 22-9 won by fall over Amir Shakhnavazov (Colts Neck) 25-10 (Fall 5:26)

Aidan Harrington (Freehold Township) 28-10 won by decision over Peter Grippo (Christian Brothers Academy) 13-17 (Dec 10-8)

215

Nicholas Benjamino (Freehold Township) 31-8 won by decision over Pasquale Stanco (Allentown) 27-10 (Dec 5-2)

Justin Krosnicki (Jackson Memorial Hs) 10-8 won by decision over Dane Colfer (Howell) 14-7 (Dec 6-2)

285

Luis Valente (Jackson Liberty) 23-13 won by decision over Thomas Richards (Howell) 26-12 (Dec 2-1)

Jacob Howland (Hamilton West) 29-2 won by decision over Mark Godsil (Long Branch) 24-13 (Dec 6-0)

Consolation Round 1

106

Ethan Michaels (Colts Neck) 26-10 won by fall over Alex Provines (Christian Brothers Academy) 12-13 (Fall 5:06)

Michael Napolitano (Brick Memorial) 18-9 won by fall over Rocco Giangeruso (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 27-9 (Fall 3:03)

113

Gavin Martin (Brick Memorial) 19-11 won by decision over Michael McGarigle (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 15-17 (Dec 6-0)

Sam Sheridan (Freehold Borough) 21-15 won by decision over Nick Cavallo (Monroe Township) 22-14 (Dec 6-1)

120

Luis Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 23-16 won by fall over Luke DeBenedett (Point Pleasant Beach Hs) 27-10 (Fall 1:07)

Tucker Pazinko (Jackson Liberty) 26-9 won by fall over Joshua Shumsky (Monroe Township) 27-11 (Fall 1:28)

126

Jonathan Espinoza (Jackson Memorial Hs) 24-12 won by decision over Anthony Caponegro (Monroe Township) 23-16 (Dec 7-4)

Peter Abline (Jackson Liberty) 21-12 won by decision over Michael O`Connor (Manasquan) 31-9 (Dec 4-3)

132

Nikko Rucci (Jackson Memorial Hs) 16-18 won by decision over Dominick Interrante (Wall Hs) 21-13 (Dec 7-4)

Michael Volek (Ocean Township) 30-7 won by major decision over Christopher Cropanese (Hightstown) 31-10 (MD 11-3)

138

JJ Machnik (Howell) 27-10 won by fall over Lucas Lipari (Jackson Memorial Hs) 21-9 (Fall 3:42)

Tristan Pedre (Toms River North) 26-11 won by decision over Brody Elk (Brick Memorial) 19-14 (Dec 5-1)

144

Liam Flanigan (Freehold Township) 27-7 won by decision over Christopher Wolf (Jackson Memorial Hs) 12-18 (Dec 9-4)

James Farina (Ocean Township) 30-4 won by fall over Alex Messinger (Robbinsville) 26-10 (Fall 0:48)

150

Jordan Ayyash (Jackson Liberty) 25-11 won by decision over Ryan Acquisto (Point Pleasant Boro) 29-9 (Dec 10-3)

Mason Pirnik (Brick Memorial) 15-11 won by decision over Ty Koch (Shore Regional) 29-9 (Dec 4-3)

157

Jack Rosta (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 24-11 won by fall over Quincy Esannason (Neptune) 29-5 (Fall 1:01)

Maximus Bandelt (Jackson Liberty) 20-6 won by forfeit over Andrew Fata (Freehold Borough) 23-8 (For.)

165

Trey Tallmadge (Brick Memorial) 15-9 won by fall over Spencer Gangel (Northern Burlington ( Columbus)) 8-12 (Fall 3:51)

Julien DeLorenzo (Bordentown Regional/Florence Township) 26-9 won by decision over Michael Poniros (Ocean Township) 30-8 (Dec 3-2)

175

Gavin Dwyer (Ewing) 28-11 won by decision over Omar Cholula-Conde (Monroe Township) 23-15 (Dec 9-7)

Richard Esterly (Robbinsville) 32-3 won by major decision over Elliot Morris (Hamilton East-Steinert) 18-12 (MD 11-2)

190

Peter Grippo (Christian Brothers Academy) 13-16 won by fall over Paul Novello (Jackson Memorial Hs) 10-8 (Fall 2:59)

Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial) 21-9 won by tech fall over Luke Cox (Allentown) 26-9 (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0))

215

Dane Colfer (Howell) 14-6 won by fall over Nick Levach (Bordentown Regional/Florence Township) 32-5 (Fall 3:17)

Pasquale Stanco (Allentown) 27-9 won by fall over Kareem Fayed (Jackson Liberty) 21-16 (Fall 3:07)

285

Thomas Richards (Howell) 26-11 won by fall over Noah Mammeri (Manasquan) 30-10 (Fall 4:52)

Mark Godsil (Long Branch) 24-12 won by fall over Jack Runner (Bordentown Regional/Florence Township) 25-10 (Fall 1:36)