Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
Class A North
Freehold Township at CBA, 5:30 p.m.
Marlboro at Middletown South, 5:30 p.m.
Freehold at Howell, 6 p.m.
Class A Central
Raritan at Red Bank Catholic, 6 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.
Class A South
Brick Memorial at Toms River East, 6 p.m.
Brick at Central, 6 p.m.
Toms river North at Toms River South, 6:30 p.m.
Class B North
Matawan at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m.
Long Branch at Manasquan, 6 p.m.
Class B South
Point Boro at Donovan Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands, 6 p.m.
Nondivisional
Keansburg, Keyport at Holmdel, 5 p.m.
Barnegat at Asbury Park, 5 p.m.
Lacey at Ocean, 6 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Jackson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown North at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
West Windsor-Plainsboro South at Point Beach, 5:30 p.m.
Delbarton at Southern, 6:30 p.m.
