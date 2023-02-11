Get our free mobile app

Ocean County Sports Medicine Week 6 Player of the Week

Brian Tassey, Freehold Boro

Freehold Boro entered last week on a five-game losing streak, but responded by winning three of its next four games, including a 2-1 showing last week.

Tassey -- a 6-foot-2 sophomore with a well-rounded game -- was a standout for the Colonials during the stretch, averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 assists in the three games last week. That three-game performance included 18 points in a win over Matawan and 19 in a win over Pinelands.

Freehold Boro sophomore Brian Tassey. (Photo: Tom McDonald, Provided by Freehold Boro Boys Basketball) Freehold Boro sophomore Brian Tassey. (Photo: Tom McDonald, Provided by Freehold Boro Boys Basketball) loading...

In the 58-54 win over Matawan – a team that advanced in the Shore Conference Tournament and lost to No. 7 seed Christian Brothers Academy by one point on Thursday night – Tassey went a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line to help secure the win.

Since his Player-of-the-Week performance, Tassey added a career-best performance in a win over Neptune this past Monday, in which the sophomore scored a career-best 23 points while also handing out five assists. For the season, Tassey is averaging team-highs with 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks and is also second on the Colonials with 2.5 assists per game.

Tassey won a tight race this week with 28 percent of the vote, beating out another sophomore -- runner-up Cole Toddings of Barnegat -- by 10 votes. Freehold Township senior Malachi Harris was also in the running with 20.6 percent and Central junior Miles Chevalier also cracked double-digits with 13 percent.

For winning the first Player of the Week contest, Tassey will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25.

2023 Ocean County Sports Medicine Boys Basketball Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Dylan Russell, Toms River East

Week 2: Tom Menegus, Southern

Week 3: Alex Frank, Marlboro

Week 4: Brandon Loughlin, Ocean

Week 5: Will Nugent, Middletown South

Week 6: Brian Tassey, Freehold Boro