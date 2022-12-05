2022 Shore Conference Soccer Season in Review

Get our free mobile app

The 2022 soccer season at the Shore was a historic one, at least at the top of the rankings on both the boys and girls sides of the sport. For the first time in recent memory, a Shore Conference team finished No. 1 in the state in both boys and girls soccer, with Christian Brothers Academy climbing the statewide poll to finish No. 1 overall at 19-1 and champions of both the Shore Conference and Non-Public A.

The Freehold Township girls, meanwhile, bounced back from a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 Group IV championship game and a season-ending knee injury to All-American and Clemson commit Cassidy Corcione to go 21-1 with perfect 20-0 record against New Jersey teams -- which included a second straight Shore Conference Tournament championship and the program's first ever outright Group IV championship.

The brilliant seasons by the Shore's two best teams are just the shorthand of what was another impressive season for Shore Conference soccer. In addition to CBA, four other boys teams won NJSIAA sectional championships: Freehold Township repeated as Central Jersey Group IV champions, Holmdel won its eighth sectional championship since 2006 and Shore Regional captured the Central Jersey Group I title for the first time since 2014.

Freehold Township highlighted four girls sectional champions from the Shore Conference. Middletown South won the Central Jersey Group III championship with a dramatic win over Brick Memorial, while Wall (Group II) and Point Beach (Group I) each made it all the way the Group championships. Wall's Central Jersey Group II title was its fourth sectional championship since 2016, while Point Beach won its first sectional crown since 2010.

Within those team accomplishments were individual performances worth of recognition and Shore Sports Network has again put together its annual end-of-season package to spotlight the Shore's best players, as well as its top teams. Below are links to All-Shore content, as well as Player and Coach of the Year, final team rankings and top scorers.

Shore Sports Network 2022 Boys Soccer All-Shore Teams

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

All-Shore Final Vote Winners (Fan Vote)

Shore Sports Network 2022 Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Will Thygeson, CBA

Shore Sports Network 2022 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year: Tom Mulligan, CBA

Shore Conference Boys Coaches All-Division, All-County Teams

Shore Conference Girls Coaches All-Division, All-County Teams

Shore Conference Girls Coaches All-Shore Teams

2022 Shore Sports Network Boys Soccer Final Top 10

2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Stat Leaders

2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Standings