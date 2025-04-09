Who are the best rock bands for every letter of the alphabet? It's time that we learn our rock 'n' roll ABCs.

First off, how difficult is it to name a rock band or solo musician for every letter of the alphabet? In some cases, there are a wealth of notable and even exceptional bands for certain letters and we're sure we'll probably get some pushback on some of the choices here as we attempt to name the Best Rock Band by Letter.

But in other instances, it becomes pretty difficult to come up with a solid representative for a letter. But while Q and Z are not commonly used letters in the alphabet, it was not too difficult to find our choices if you really think about it. One band even shares a name with the letter they are representing. (Yes, we're looking at you X).

We should also note that there will be a metal version of this feature if you feel like certain bands were noticeably absent. So, for example, you might be looking at Korn or Metallica turning up elsewhere.

If we put you to the challenge, would your list of rock bands for every letter match ours? See how close you come to naming the best rock band for every letter by scrolling through the gallery below and viewing our arguments for each.

The ABCs of Rock - The Best Rock Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet Do you know your ABCs of Rock? We hope so as there are well known rock bands for every single letter of the alphabet. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

