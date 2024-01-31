Walmart Adding ‘Large’ Stores, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Walmart has a robust plan to increase their stores while also growing some existing locations.

CNBC reported the company will build or convert more than 150 "large-format" stores across the U.S. in the next five years. According to the Associated Press, Walmart hasn't opened new stores in the past 3 years.

What Does A 'Large-Format' Walmart Look Like?

Press images released by Walmart show its Supercenter design for the planned "large-format" stores. The company has yet to reveal the cities where the stores will be located.

Walmart did reveal the locations will have the company's previously announced "Store of the Future" concept that have more displays along with QR codes to scan for additional product information. The retail giant was already in the middle of remodeling an additional 650 locations to add the concept prior to Wednesday's announcement.

"These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue, which benefit their respective communities," Walmart president and CEO John Furner said in a statement released Wednesday.

CNBC said the company declined to reveal the cost of the stores.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations And Sustainability

Walmart also announced the new stores "will be designed with sustainability in mind." Energy-efficient lighting and equipment will be prevalent at these locations.

In addition to the sustainability efforts inside, Walmart is also looking to overhaul its parking area. The company revealed plans to add fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

"We're also working on developing a coast-to-coast network of affordable electric vehicle fast-charging stations we hope will make EV ownership a more convenient and accessible choice for Walmart shoppers and associates," Furner said.

CNBC reported Walmart currently has more than 4,600 U.S. stores and employs nearly 1.6 million people.

