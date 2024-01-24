An officer from an Arkansas police department is being celebrated after his treacherous rescue of a young boy who had fallen into a frozen pond.

Emotional Escape From Frozen Pond

The Jonesboro Police Department shared a now-viral video on Facebook that shows one of its officers responding to a call regarding a child who had fallen through the ice at a local pond.

"Officer Troy Ellison sprung to action when he arrived on the scene," the post reads. "He quickly located the child, crawled onto the ice and pulled the child to safety with the help of Lt. Shon Morris and members of the Jonesboro Fire Department."

The pond was located within a residential area. KAIT 8 News reported a neighbor heard the boy calling for help and had first tried to get him to grab on to a stick so he could be pulled to safety.

Body camera footage shared by the police department shows how Ellison needed to crawl across the ice just to get to the boy.

Rescue Video Goes Viral

In the rescue video, which has been viewed more than 146,000 times and has nearly 700 comments on Facebook, we mostly see the officer's hands as he carefully scoots out on to the ice.

"I got you. I got you," Ellison says to the boy who is struggling to breath while in the icy water.

He eventually pulls the boy from the water with the assistance of others waiting on land. The two-minute video is an intense watch, but it does have a happy ending.

"He was obviously in distress, his head was ... you know close to getting under water and he was just holding on," Ellison told KAIT.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the boy was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but he was expected to have avoided any injuries.

