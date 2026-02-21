Here are 21 McDonald's restaurants from around the world that probably look nothing like your closest location.

And their menu is likely a lot different, too.

McDonald's currently has more than 13,800 locations just in the U.S., with more than 1,200 alone in the state of Texas. But the fast food chain's footprint is of global proportions.

Zoom out, and you will see more than 44,000 McDonald's locations spread throughout more than 100 countries.

And while many of McDonald's U.S. locations follow a similar design, the chain's international restaurants just seem to have more character. From being located in buildings with classical-style architecture to being situated streetside with walk-up counters, eating at these locations looks a lot different than what you might be used to.

As for their menus, several items would be a surprise if found at a U.S. McDonald's. We don't see rice dishes or shrimp burgers being widely added to the menus at the chain's U.S. restaurants anytime soon.

From restaurants shaped like UFOs to those serving mouth-watering menu items we need in the U.S., here is a look at fascinating McDonald's locations from around the world.

