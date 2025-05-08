The Who Announces ‘This Song Is Over’ North American Farewell Tour

The Who will say goodbye to North America with the This Song Is Over farewell tour.

The 16-date tour will kick off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida, and is currently scheduled to conclude Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. You can see the complete tour itinerary below.

The tour is named after a song from the band's 1971 album Who's Next.

“Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time," Pete Townshend said in a statement announcing the tour. "For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible... I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

"To me, America has always been great," Roger Daltrey added. "The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time."

The Who famously completed their first farewell tour over 40 years ago, on Dec. 17, 1982 in Toronto. Seven years later they mounted an overstuffed, widely criticized reunion tour that featured a 15-piece band.

Despite the 2002 death of bassist John Entwistle, surviving founding members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey have toured together ever since, in addition to releasing two new studio albums: 2006's Endless Wire (2006) and Who (2019).

Last March, Townshend suggested that a farewell tour was the next natural step for the band. "It feels to me like there’s one thing the Who can do,” he told The New York Times, “and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die. I don't get much of a buzz from performing. If I'm really honest, I've been touring for the money."

Tickets for the Who's This Song Is Over North American farewell tour will go on sale starting May 13. For complete information visit the band's official website.

The Who 2025 This Song Is Over North American Tour Dates:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena