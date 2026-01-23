Richie Sambora has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to fans who have supported him in the wake of his mother’s death.

In a message recently posted to social media, the former Bon Jovi guitarist said he was “sending out a wave of immense gratitude for [fans’] kindness, love, your prayers, and support. We felt every bit of it.”

Sambora’s mother, Joan, died on Jan. 11, just four days short of her 90th birthday. The guitarist had been her primary support in recent years, and reportedly moved into the basement in his mother’s home so that he could be with her around the clock.

Though Sambora was “heartbroken” by the loss, he expressed gratitude for all of the support his fans have provided over the last week.

“It kept us standing, as our knees were buckling in sadness,” he noted. “The good vibrations were strong. Sometimes feelings are beyond words.”

What Has Richie Sambora Been Doing Lately?

Following his exit from Bon Jovi in 2013, Sambora largely focussed on his family life, including raising his daughter, Ava.

More recently, the guitarist has ramped up his activity. In spring 2024 he began releasing a series of singles, the most recent of which, “Born to Rock,” arrived in July of 2025.

Meanwhile, the guitarist hasn’t fully closed the door on a Bon Jovi return.

"The fans would just love it," the guitarist noted in 2024 when discussing a hypothetical reunion. "It's not finance [standing in the way]. It has nothing to do with that. The world could use it.”