Scary Reason You Should Never Bring Your iPhone Into the Bathroom When You Shower

Many people bring their iPhones into the bathroom when they shower for music or podcasts, but this influencer is warning others that it might not be a good idea for this scary reason.

"PSA if you shower with your phone next to you," the TikTok creator said in a recent video.

She explained that she usually brings her phone with her into the bathroom to listen to music while showering, but recently discovered something horrifying behind the case.

"If you don't have a clear phone case... Um..." she said, before revealing the black mold growing in her blush pink case.

READ MORE: What You Need to Know About iPhone RF Exposure

While some viewers offered tips, others were flabbergasted by the state of the phone case.

"Y'all don't take your phone cases off to clean them occasionally..?" one person commented.

Another person commented that "of course" phone cases should be monitored and washed occasionally.

"If y'all aren’t cleaning your phone cases I think you’re nasty af like your phone touches everything and then touches your face of course you should wash it??" they commented.

One person even wondered if the bathroom itself could be the issue.

"I think your bathroom may have some ventilation issues you should get checked out," they wrote.

"I have never had that happen?????? I wipe down my phone and case a lot but I think that actually might point to mold in your home, there’s just no way that’s only from water vapor," someone else added.

However, one user commiserated with the beauty influencer and shared that they also experienced the same thing and had a similar case on their phone to the one shared in the video.

"This just happened to mine too !!! same kind of case," the person shared.

"It’s like a rubber case from Amazon. It seems that the humidity from the shower got inside and got all this mold," the influencer replied.