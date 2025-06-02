Employees From This Massive Store Chain Allege Tariff-Related Price Increases Up to 45 Percent

Employees from one of America’s biggest national retail chains are exposing what appear to be significant price increases at the store, and you can thank President Donald Trump’s tariffs for the hefty new price tags.

Walmart employees on social media platforms such as Reddit claim the retailer has increased its prices up to 45 percent on certain items.

Store associates have been posting images online via a Walmart subreddit comparing pre- and post-tariff price tags.

According to Business Insider, one example shows an increase of 38 percent in the consumer price point for a Jurassic World T. Rex toy, which apparently initially cost a little over $39 in April but now costs a whopping $55 (as of May 21).

Business Insider reports that this isn’t the only product that’s jumped in price on Walmart's store shelves and on its website.

A baby doll rose in price from roughly $35 in March to nearly $50 in May, marking a 43 percent increase, while a fishing reel rose from $57 in April to a staggering $83 in May, marking a 45 percent increase.

"We have always worked to keep our prices as low as possible and we won't stop. We'll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins,” a Walmart spokesperson told the publication.

Walmart shoppers have been expecting price increases over the past few weeks.

In May, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors on a call that Trump’s 145 percent tariffs on China would have "the biggest impact" on toys and electronics.

The retail chain said it would expect to begin increasing its prices on certain items by the end of May, with more increases anticipated throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, Walmart's recent layoffs, which impacted 1,500 employees, were unrelated to the tariffs.

A spokesperson told Wall Street Journal that the layoffs were instead related to the company's "business priorities" and "growth strategy."

