Brinks truck driver robbed at Home Depot in Woodbridge, NJ

💲 The driver of a Brinks truck was robbed exiting the back of the Home Depot store

💲 The robbers made off with a secured bag with cash and other forms of payment

💲 Woodbridge police ask anyone with information to call them

WOODBRIDGE — A Brinks truck driver was robbed at gunpoint in front of a Home Depot store in Colonia late Tuesday morning.

Woodbridge police Capt. Robert Brady said the driver of the truck was approached as the driver left the back of the store carrying a secured bank bag around 11:30 a.m.

The driver handed over the bag and the thieves ran toward Rahway with cash, checks and other forms of payment.

Brady did not disclose how much cash was picked up at the store.

The thieves were both wearing face coverings, dark hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants.

Brady asked anyone with information about the burglary to call the department at 732-634-7700.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.