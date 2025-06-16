Why Pickle Sandwich Buns Are Sweeping the Nation

There's nothing like the perfect sandwich. And let's be honest, it usually takes someone else making the sandwich for it to taste the best. Or maybe it's just me.

Anyway, it doesn't matter if you're into the simplicity of a PB&J or going all in with more toppings than you can count; the bread can make or break any sandwich at any time.

Now, pickles are becoming a popular bread substitute in sandwiches for carb-watchers or those seeking unique sandwich styles at home and your local deli.

Of course, you have to like pickles.

According to the Delish website, making them at home is super easy if you don't have a deli that has jumped on this trend yet.

While the super-thick, deli-style pickles are sturdier, it's all up to you to decide which kind of pickle you like and how thick or thin you prefer to slice them.

Check out this video to see how it's done. Not that it's rocket science, but who doesn't like instructional videos, right?

As I mentioned, the popularity of these pickle subs is on the rise. When it comes to delicatessens, the Northeast, especially New York and New Jersey, is known for having the best in the world. Therefore, it's no surprise that deli-style pickles, replacing bread, are growing the quickest there.

You can always ask your favorite deli to use pickles if it's not a thing yet, after all, there's a pretty good chance they sell long pickles.

