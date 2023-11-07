Iconic Child Stars of the ’90s

Pint-sized stars have been part of Hollywood's makeup since the beginning. However, the 1990s as a decade was responsible for a particularly memorable crop of child stars, many of whom are still active in television and film to this day.

Sitcoms were at a fever pitch, from family-oriented sitcoms like Full House, The Cosby Show, Sister, Sister, and Family Matters bringing in young talent to play the central family's precocious younger members. Meanwhile, networks like Nickelodeon debuted a slew of hit content specifically aimed at younger audiences, creating star performers like Amanda Bynes and Kenan Thompson.

Others found themselves part of the Oscar race before they were even old enough to start middle school. Just look at True Blood star Anna Paquin, who became one of the youngest-ever Oscar winners when she won Best Supporting Actress in 1993, or Haley Joel Osment, who nabbed a Best Supporting Actor nod after delivering his unforgettable line, "I see dead people," in 1999's The Sixth Sense.

Some of these stars still work today, like Yellowjackets actor Christina Ricci or Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik. Others have sworn off the spotlight altogether. Whatever their path may be, Stacker decided to commemorate these figures by rounding up a list of 25 of the most well-known '90s child stars, using IMDb as a resource and examining various iconic movies and films from the era.