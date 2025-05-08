WeightWatchers, a staple in American weight loss for decades, has officially filed for bankruptcy and needs to lose about $1 billion in debt.

Fox Business reports that the company will remain open during the bankruptcy, but it needed to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to help dial-down the massive debt that it has accrued over the years.

It's kind of surreal that a company that helps you shed weight is in dire need to shed debt, but no medicine or emotional support will help them get through this.

Since the 1960s, WeightWatchers has been a safe place for people of all ages to learn how to manage their weight, not just lose it.

Get our free mobile app

You could go for weekly meetings where they would offer support and advice on how to control your eating habits.

Over time, the company morphed into a mostly digital offering, where customers could pay a membership and have the WeightWatchers app on their phones to help count calories and points.

Then, once weight loss drugs started to become prevalent in America, WeightWatchers adapted once again and debuted the WeightWatchers Clinic, which launched the company into the obesity drug world.

WeightWatchers has been struggling to breathe for years now, even though the company found some traction when it started offering weight loss drugs, and when Oprah Winfrey had an ownership stake and was a spokesperson from 2015 to 2024.

Will the more than 65-year-old company be able to withstand this storm and bounce back on its feet, a little lighter? Only time will tell.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 23 Here is who is left on American Idol, Season 23 after Sunday's (May 5) Top 7 episode.

Starting with the Top 24, this list will be updated whenever contestants are cut from the ABC reality TV show. The American Idol finale is May 18. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes