Ladies and gentlemen -- this is not a drill, I repeat, this is not a drill.

Tahitian Treat Fruit Punch Soda is officially making its way back to store shelves after a long hiatus.

The fizzy fruit punch was originally launched in 1964 and while it was never officially discontinued, it became so rare in the '90s and 2000s that people were selling cans and bottles of it online for a significant markup.

All Recipes is reporting that Keurig Dr. Pepper, the now owner of the drink is starting to produce and distribute more as of 2026, essentially testing the waters to see if it is still as popular as it once was.

Where Can You Buy Tahitian Treat Fruit Punch Soda?

It has been spotted at some Dollar General locations -- not just as a one-off 12 pack or something, but a soda that keeps getting restocked at same store locations.

There are even Reddit threads pointing to which exact Dollar General locations have the soda.

You can also find it on Amazon, although it is marked up around 98%.

It can also be found at some Walmart locations in-person. I could only find it at one area Walmart here in Nashville, all the others surrounding had it labeled as not available.

Get our free mobile app

Commenters are going wild on the original post showing someone buying three 12 packs.

Amazon Amazon loading...

"Worth it! It was special if we were able to get those when I was a kid. Still love it," "I can drink that all day! Haven’t seen that in ages," and "I remember them being like Hawaiian Punch in a pop can. Very underrated."

This shows we are a simple species that craves everything from our past, even Tahitian Treat Fruit Punch Soda.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood