Jimmy Buffett lived the good life in real life just as much as he celebrated it in his songs. The late singer-songwriter had a tidy real estate portfolio that included a staggering mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., and pictures show a property that looks like a perfect place to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise.

According to online property sites, Buffett purchased his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 4,039-square-foot mansion in the exclusive Eden Properties neighborhood in 2011, paying $4.95 million for the luxury property.

The interior of the palatial mansion is eye-popping, centering around a combined dining and living room with vaulted ceilings topped off by skylights, while a massive wall of mahogany-framed sliding glass doors looks out over the pool area outside. The kitchen is decorated in gleaming white, and each of the bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, while the massive master suite also has sliding glass doors that open to both the pool and a bathroom that looks like it belongs in a high-end resort.

The exterior of the house is just as spectacular, centered around an inviting pool of deep blue. The pool area features plenty of lounging area, and a loggia just outside the living room offers open-air dining. There are lush gardens, brick paths that walk through elaborate pergolas and a fountain. The property also features a two-car garage with a guest suite overhead, and it offers deeded access to the beach nearby.

Buffett sold the lavish estate in 2020 for $6.9 million. That asking price breaks down to $1,711 per square foot and a monthly payment of $29,723.

Jimmy Buffett died on Friday night (Sept. 1) at the age of 76. TMZ reports his cause of death was skin cancer that turned into lymphoma. Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney are among the many who have turned to social media to share fond tributes to the beloved "Margaritaville" singer.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jimmy Buffett's stunning Palm Beach mansion.

