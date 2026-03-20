Actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris is dead. The 86-year-old died on Thursday morning (March 19) after a brief hospitalization.

Norris' family shared the news on social media. A photo and caption remembers him as not only a martial artist, actor and symbol of strength, but, "a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

"Please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," Norris' family says.

How Did Chuck Norris Die?

On Thursday, TMZ was first to share that Norris had been hospitalized in Hawaii, but the celebrity news outlet's report indicated he was in good spirits.

The actor was in Kaui, and reportedly went to the hospital on Wednesday for an undisclosed medical emergency. It's now clear that around the time of this report, Norris actually died.

The news and Norris' death comes just days after his 86th birthday (March 10). On that day he shared a post on social media where he looked strong. In fact he was boxing someone, and getting the best of his opponent. Later he'd boast about his health.

"I don’t age. I level up," Norris wrote in the caption. "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love."

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This context makes the death of Chuck Norris seem quite sudden, a point confirmed by family in the announcement. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the note begins.

The author goes on to write that they'll keep the circumstances of his death private, meaning at this point Norris' cause of death is unknown.

Chuck Norris' Movies and TV Roles

After serving in the United States Air Force for four years (1958-62), Chuck Norris began an acting career in the late 1960s. A 1972 role in Bruce Lee’s The Way of the Dragon was his first major role, but in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s he’d become a star in movies such as Good Guys Wear Black, A Force of One and Lone Wolf McQuade.

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Throughout the ‘80s, Norris was an American action hero in films such as Firewalker and the Delta Force. The Missing In Action trilogy was among his most successful roles during a time that led up to his most famous part.

In 1993, Norris took the titular role of the CBS action series, Walker, Texas Ranger. As Sergeant Cordell Walker, he led the Texas Rangers in fighting crime for eight years. It was a ratings winner for the network and a vehicle for several spinoffs and cameo appearances.

His final film role to date was Agent Recon (2024). Over the last 20 years he often appeared as himself, most memorable in the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Chuck Norris' Wife and Family

In addition to his wife Gena (m. 1998), Norris leaves behind his children Mike, Dina, Eric, Daniel and Dakota.