Has Bigfoot Been Spotted Near Buffalo, New York?

The mysterious creature has been spotted thousands of times around the world, but these are the places and times it was seen in Western New York.

When you think of Bigfoot, you probably have a lot of different opinions. Many think Sasquatch is purely a hoax. They believe people are just seeing things, as well as seeing animals like bears, and mistaking them for Bigfoot.

Then there are the believers who have theories ranging from it's a primate that lives a solitary life and is hard to make contact with, to people saying they are aliens. There has been plenty of evidence presented over the years trying to prove Bigfoot's existence. Some of it is legitimately interesting. A lot of it has been disproven or straight-up faked.

Bigfoot in Buffalo?

Regardless of whether you believe it or not, sightings of Bigfoot seem to be on the rise across the country. But what about around Buffalo, New York? When you think of Bigfoot, people usually associate the creature with the Pacific Northwest and Canada. However, Western New York is full of forests and hills, with plenty of hiding places for an animal like a Sasquatch. But have there been sightings of it in the Niagara region?

Bigfoot Has Been Seen 25 Times in Western New York

According to The Bigfoot Mapping Project, the creature has been reportedly spotted 25 times in Western New York.

Some of these have recordings and pictures on their interactive map. CLICK HERE to use it.

Clearly, there are more signings in the region if you count Canada and Pennsylvania. The closest Bigfoot sighting in Buffalo appears to be in Blasdell along railroad tracks.

Have you seen Bigfoot? Let us know on our app.

Get our free mobile app