9 Best Places To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In Western New York

They celebrate St. Patrick's Day all over the world, but nobody does it like we do here in Western New York.

The Irish community in Buffalo is huge, and as they say, everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. That's why we have some of the biggest celebrations right here in Western New York. From incredible food and drinks to Irish dancers and parades, we really do it right.

Need a perfect corned beef and cabbage dinner? Do you have to see Irish Dancers or drink an Irish beer? These places will have you covered.

We even hold two enormous parades in Buffalo. One is held in South Buffalo on Saturday where much of our Irish community lives and the other is held on Sunday right in downtown Buffalo. Keep in mind that it does get pretty congested around the parades. They don't normally throw candy for kids either to avoid having them run into the road.

For some of these bars and restaurants, the party starts at the beginning of March and goes all month long. Many of them have information on their specials and events on their facebook pages. I'm including links for the ones that I've found in the gallery below.

We asked you where your favorite places to go to celebrate St. Patrick's Day were and you came through! This is just a short list of places that will be holding special events, featuring special drinks, or putting on a special menu just to celebrate the day.

Keep in mind that no matter where you go on St. Patrick's Day, it's probably going to be busy. Give yourself plenty of time for parking, and plenty of patience to be around people who have been drinking, some of them heavily, for most of the day.