Bert Kreischer Bringing Massive Comedy Festival to Western New York
Bert Kreischer brings his “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” to Darien Lake Performing Arts Center this summer.
Bert Kreischer has really made a name for himself. He was an inspiration to the movie "Van Wilder" starring Ryan Reynolds, hosted "Bert the Conqueror," and built himself into perhaps the top stand-up comic in the world. One of his true life stories was even turned into a movie called "The Machine."
Kreischer co-hosts the podcast Two Bears One Cave with equally famous stand-up Tom Segura.
READ MORE: WNY Summer Concert Calendar
While Segura will not be on this tour, plenty of amazing comics are.
Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
June 23, 2024
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Featuring Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa
Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder
**Each market has its own unique lineup
Tickets are on sale at TicketMaster.com, CLICK HERE.
Win a pair of tickets from 92.9 WBUF and We Are Buffalo!
Enter to win below, just click on the box.
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.
Gallery Credit: Stacker