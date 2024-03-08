Bert Kreischer brings his “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” to Darien Lake Performing Arts Center this summer.

Bert Kreischer has really made a name for himself. He was an inspiration to the movie "Van Wilder" starring Ryan Reynolds, hosted "Bert the Conqueror," and built himself into perhaps the top stand-up comic in the world. One of his true life stories was even turned into a movie called "The Machine."

Kreischer co-hosts the podcast Two Bears One Cave with equally famous stand-up Tom Segura.

While Segura will not be on this tour, plenty of amazing comics are.

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

June 23, 2024

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Featuring Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa

Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder

**Each market has its own unique lineup

Tickets are on sale at TicketMaster.com, CLICK HERE.

Win a pair of tickets from 92.9 WBUF and We Are Buffalo!

Enter to win below, just click on the box.