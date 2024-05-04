Who doesn't love a good juicy burger for lunch or dinner?

Finding an amazing burger isn't hard here in Western New York but there are some burger spots you may have never heard of.

Here are 5 underrated burger joints in Western New York.

Grovers Bar and Grill

This East Amherst burger joint was once featured on the Food Network Show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”. They got their name from former President Grover Cleveland. The restaurant is actually in the president's former hunting lodge.

Vizzi's

This burger place is located in Kenmore and is known to serve juicy burgers and a heaping helping of fries.

Stooges Stuffed Burger Bar

This Lockport Bar bar has a very unique style of burger. Their burgers are stuffed! That's right all sorts of goodies like bacon, cheese, olives, peanut butter, and more are stuffed right into the patty!

Rock Burger USA

With three locations in Western New York, you can enjoy a huge juicy stuffed burger no matter where you live. Many of the burgers on the menu are also named after Western New York.

Stack Burger

Located on Abbot Road, Stack Burger serves hot off-the-grill juicy burgers that will make you want to eat three or four of them. Family-owned and operated, Stack Burger is like having your uncle on the grill serving up burgers on the 4th of July.

