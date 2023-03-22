You could make a strong argument that if there were an official meal of the weekend, it would be wings. What better app to munch on while having that Friday night libation with friends and family, or to eat while watching, football, baseball, or basketball, especially March Madness?

How much better did those wings taste while watching the Princeton Tigers play their way into the Sweet 16? New Jersey's wings are so good that not only do they help you celebrate the thrill of victory but also lighten and brighten the agony of defeat.

So where can you get great wings in New Jersey? I already told you where to get the best-fried chicken. But when it comes to wings, you've got to try these places as well. Trust me, you won't be disappointed. Mangia and enjoy the weekend and the game!

Cindy Zwicker

Chicken Town Tom’s River! We call them Eddie Testa wings! Doesn’t get any better!

Justin Morris

Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr

Keith Vena

Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton)

Ed Rufolo

Jim Dandy's in Rutherford. The wings are incredible along with their ribs!

Teddy Maturo

Hickory Hog, Point and Burger 25, Toms River

Rob Brooklyn

Zonis Brooklyn Brick Coal Oven Pizzeria in Middletown

COAL FIRED WINGS or The Sweet Chili Wings

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Columbus General Store in downtown Columbus NJ.

Gloria Manchester

The Spot in Toms River

Eric Barash

This may sound like a poor choice but plain chicken wings at Wegmans are to die for.

