New York State May Owe You Money In 2024

2024 has just kicked off and New York State may already owe you some money.

Every year New York State holds onto money that can't be matched up to the rightful owner. This money might come from lease deposits, overpayment of utilities, and other banking fees and errors.

In 2023, New York State was able to return over $485 million dollars to residents and this year might be the year you get some of your money back.

On average, New York State returns around $1.5 million dollars to residents every day across the Empire State.

WHAT ARE UNCLAIMED FUNDS?

Every year certain businesses in New York have to report dormant accounts to the state. Businesses like banks, insurance companies, corporations, and the New York State courts are required by law to report dormant accounts to the State Comptroller.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE UNCLAIMED FUNDS?

By law, businesses have to attempt to notify you by mail and publish the information in newspapers. If the money is still unclaimed they are turned over to the Office of the State Comptroller.

WHAT KIND OF ACCOUNTS LEAD TO UNCLAIMED ACCOUNTS?

Unclaimed funds can come from a variety of places. Old bank accounts, dividends, Estate proceeds, Insurance benefits, stock and bonds, deposits for utilities, and apartment security deposits are just a few ways money can go unclaimed.

HOW MUCH MONEY HAS NEW YORK GIVEN BACK THIS YEAR?

So far in 2024, New York State has given back over $6 million dollars in unclaimed money to the rightful owners.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE UNCLAIMED MONEY?

The New York State Comptroller's office has set up a website where you can search to see if you have any unclaimed money. You can visit the website by clicking HERE.

HOW DO I CLAIM ANY UNCLAIMED MONEY?

After searching the New York State Comptroller's website, if you find that you have unclaimed money with New York State, you can start the claim process right online. You can also submit your claim via mail.



HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CLAIM WENT THROUGH?

You can check the progress of your claim on the New York State Comptroller's website. To see your claim's progress click HERE.

