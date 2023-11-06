Massive Chicken Nugget Recall Across New York?

Before you pack up your lunch or get ready for dinner, you are going to want to double-check your frozen chicken nuggets. Tyson Chicken has issued a massive recall of over 30,000 pounds of chicken due to possible metal fragment contamination.

Tyson is one of the biggest chicken producers in the United States and has issued the voluntary recall of certain dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets because several consumers have reported issues with small metal fragments being located inside the nuggets.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

According to the USDA's website, the chicken nuggets being recalled were manufactured in September of this year.

The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]: 29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-7211” located on the back on the package. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The ending of this statement is key because ultimately the chicken went to those distribution centers for further distribution, which is nationwide including New York. The important part here is to make sure you check the Best if Used By Date, as well as the lot codes listed above.

Get our free mobile app

If you do have the nuggets that are being recalled, you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund or contact Tyson Chicken directly. Tyson advised purchasers and consumers of recalled nuggets to cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

22 Cars Under a "Park Outside" Recall Due to Fire Risk The NHTSA advises drivers to park these vehicles outside and away from structures until they've been repaired. For more on the recall click HERE Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Kids Fishing Pole Combo Recall A recall has been issued for the Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields