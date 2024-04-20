New York College Was Named A Top Party School
Pretty soon most students in New York will know what college or university they will be attending in the Fall.
As a parent, you want to make sure your child gets a great education and as a kid, you want to make sure you have lots of fun!
EXTRA: THREE COLLEGES IN NEW YORK NAMED THE WORST IN THE COUNTRY
One SUNY school can give you both!
Worldtraveling.com put out their annual list of party schools in the country and there were a couple of surprise schools on their list.
We all know that big universities like Florida, South Carolina, and Colorado are known for their partying as much as their academics, but one SUNY School made the Top 10 which is a bit shocking.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
Most people know SUNY or the State University of New York school system as a great school system to get an education and if you live in New York, you get that education at a good price.
EXTRA: ENROLLMENT INCREASES AT SUNY SCHOOLS
I attended SUNY Brockport and while I had my fun, I never thought of it as a party school. Apparently, I went to school a little too far West of the parties.
According to this study, SUNY Albany was named the 7th best party school in the country! SUNY Albany got high marks for their diversity when it comes to partying!
Only one other school in New York made the Top 50 and that was Syracuse University.
I guess the parties have died down after their basketball and football teams have dropped down to mediocre status.
45 Hardest Colleges To Get Into in New York
Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva
Top 15 New York State Party Colleges
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler