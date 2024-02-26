New York Hot Dog Location Closes Doors After 11 Years

A longtime hotdog restaurant announced it has closed its doors after 11 years in business.

The owners of Red's Hot Dogs in East Aurora posted on their social media that they permanently closed their doors after being open since 2013.



The owners didn't announce why they were closing Red's but in the post, they did mention that they will still be running the Jet Pizza on Bowden Road in Elma.

Red's Hot Dogs is just one of several restaurants to close their doors in 2024. Remedy House which is located at the Five Points neighborhood of Buffalo announced they would be closing after nearly eight years.

Another popular Western New York spot also announced that they were shutting down. Jimmy Z's in Brockport closed their doors.

My favorite thing about Jimmy Z's was their garbage plate. I used to stop there several times a year just to grab one.

On the flip side, there has been some good news for foodies. Mister Sizzle's announced that will be opening up two new locations here in Western New York. Buffalo Bros Burgers also just opened up a new location in Hamburg.

Hopefully, we will have more restaurants open their doors in 2024 than shut them down for good.

If you are getting hungry after reading this, check out some of Western New Yorkers' favorite spots to grab a meal.

