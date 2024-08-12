Massive Meteor Shower Tonight Across New York

Tonight the skies across New York State will be lit up with thousands of meteors shooting across the region.

Tonight will be the peak night to watch the Perseid meteor shower. According to NASA, this is considered the best meteor shower of the year.

The Perseid meteor shower runs from mid-July to September 1 and its peak is expected to happen tonight. Up to 100 meteors per hour can be expected to be seen in the night sky.

The comets will look like fireballs in the sky and will leave a persistent tail of smoke behind them. They will be brighter than most stars and any planets that are visible in the night sky.

To get the best view of the Perseid meteor shower, you shouldn't need a telescope or binoculars. The best thing to do is find somewhere dark away from artificial light.

You should sit back on a lounge chair and lay down on the ground to give you the most viewing area and you should allow around 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

The best time to see the Perseid meteor shower will be around 2 am.

The Perseid meteor shower is the 2nd massive meteor shower to overtake the skies in New York this year. Earlier this year, the Lyrid meteor show happened in April.

