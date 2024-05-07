New York Gas And Electric Rates Set To Increase

The next time you go to look at your gas or electric bill you could see a big jump in the amount that you pay.

This month customers of NYSEG will see the second of three rate increases that were approved last November.

New York State's Public Service Commission voted unanimously to approve a 22% rate increase over a three-year period starting in 2023.

WHAT IS THE RATE INCREASE FOR NYSEG ELECTRIC USERS?

NYSEG residential electric customers who use 600 kWh per month on average saw an increase of around $9.50 on their monthly bills starting last November. The 2nd rate increase is coming this month and, customers are expected to see an increase of around $9.00 and then an increase of around $5.00 in 2025 for a total of around $23.50 after three years.

WHAT IS THE RATE INCREASE FOR NYSEG GAS USERS?

NYSEG Gas users won't have the same increase as electric users. This month, Gas customers will have an increase of around $2.15 and then another $4.10 monthly increase in 2025. Overall gas customers will see a $11.35 increase to their monthly bill by 2025.

WHY ARE NYSEG RATES INCREASING?

The price of electricity and gas is expected to increase as companies that provide the services are expecting increases in their operating budget with millions earmarked for pipe improvement across the state. NYSEG is also expected to hire over 200 people over the next several years to help increase the amount of help at the customer service level.

